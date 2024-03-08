Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Friday took his war on illicit alcohol to Kiambu, meeting with Kiambu County Security and Intelligence Committee, on the commencement of the Nationwide Crackdown on manufacture, distribution, sale and consumption of illicit liquor, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The early morning meeting was part of his mandate to oversee the strict enforcement of the policy and operational guidelines issued by the Government.

Crackdown of consumption of illicit drinks has been a key pledge of this government, and the CS has been holding countrywide meetings with leaders and law enforcement officers.

Speaking to the security committee, the CS also highlighted the issue of some police officers who have stayed too long in the same station, particularly junior officers.

Some of them, according to the CS, have been there for up to 15 years, allowing them to engrain themselves into local communities, thus bringing about conflict of interest.

These officers, according to Kindiki, have entered into unholy alliances with the criminals. He claimed that some of these junior officers sometimes insubordinate their seniors, who are transferred and rotated more frequently.

The CS stated that the 3-year transfer policy will now be implemented starting Friday morning. He revealed that the Inspector General and all involved have received their directives, and the exercise will be thorough.