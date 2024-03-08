The government announced the procurement of highly advanced medical equipment for the critical treatment of cancer nationwide and beyond.

The state-of-the-art Cobalt 60 radiotherapy calibration system, the first of its kind in East Africa, resulted from a collaborative effort between KEBS and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This Cobalt 60 radiotherapy calibration system is a sophisticated medical technology utilized in radiation therapy cancer treatment.

Addressing the audience during the unveiling of the new equipment at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) headquarters, Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano lauded this development as a significant advancement in healthcare for Kenya.

She emphasized the crucial role of precise calibration in administering cancer treatment, stressing its profound impact on patient safety and therapeutic efficacy.

KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari highlighted the years of partnership with the IAEA, dating back to 2008, which led to this transformative acquisition.

Simultaneous with the launch of the technology, KEBS unveiled its Strategic Plan 2023-2027 designed to enhance the competitiveness of locally manufactured products in the global market.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, spearheading the plan’s launch, underscored the significance of adhering to quality standards for effectively penetrating international markets, particularly for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).