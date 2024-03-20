At Umash Funeral Home on Tuesday, family spokesperson Timothy Njaga announced that a postmortem revealed that the late journalist Rita Tinina succumbed to severe pneumonia.

Njaga said government pathologist Peter Ndegwa and family pathologist Dr. Michaka conducted the autopsy.

“We had come here to witness the postmortem and it was completed by Dr Ndegwa and the family pathologist. We have been given the results that the late Rita died of severe pneumonia,” he said.

Mr Njaga mentioned that Rita’s family was satisfied with the results, even as they requested privacy to mourn their kin.

“We should remember that there is a family that is affected. We thank the media fraternity for their good words towards our sister and friend,” the family spokesperson said.

Rita, who served as an Output Producer for Broadcast platforms at the Nation Media Group, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

According to a report from Kileleshwa police station, Rita was found unresponsive in her Kileleshwa residence by her house girl.

Despite being reportedly in good health as of Saturday, the 46-year-old scribe did not show up for work on Sunday.