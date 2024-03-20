As scheduled, President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Bill into law on Tuesday, March 19.

The President said the Affordable Housing Act establishes a framework for the collection of the housing levy and implementation of the affordable housing programme.

He added that implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme will transform the lives of Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid by creating jobs, providing decent housing and reducing agricultural land fragmentation.

Speaking at State House Nairobi after appending his signature to the Bill, the Head of State commended the National Assembly, and the Senate for working round the clock to pass the Bill as well as the Kenyan public for their input.

“I want to appreciate Parliament and Kenyans for their input in the Bill that I have just signed into law,” said President Ruto.

He pointed out that the housing programme will ensure families across the country live in a dignified manner.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the housing programme will provide decent homes to Kenyans.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi pointed out that the signing of the Bill into law will pave the way for the implementation of the project.

Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome said the project has so far employed 120,000 people, adding that 300,000 people would be working in various construction sites across Kenya by the end of the year.