The Public Service Commission (PSC) has disassociated itself from an advertisement widely circulated on social media, claiming numerous job opportunities are available.

The fake advert featured several job opportunities within the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs, attracting hopeful Kenyan applicants.

These positions included roles such as Office Secretary, Shipping and Maritime Officer, Office Administrator, Junior Accountant, Mining Supervisor, Assistant Inspector of Mines, and Site Surveyor.

Other job opportunities falsely claimed to be advertised by PSC included Maintenance Apprentice, Occupational Health & Safety Officer, Assistant Driller, Junior Legal Officer, and Concrete Laborer, among others.

Kes.1,850 Verification Fee

After applying, applicants were instructed to make a payment for the verification of their academic certificates.

One of the responses to a supposed “successful” applicant stated, “You are required to submit KES 1,850 to East African Staffing Group Coordinator Dr. Maurice Oya, whose Regional office is at Mountain View Plaza in Eldoret, Kenya. You are required to pay this fee at his office or send it to his Airtel number 0738 947 910.”

PSC stated that this practice is not consistent with its job advertisement procedures. The Commission said that it publishes all its job advertisements in mainstream media and on the Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke, featuring clear details and contacts for the Commission.

“Already, the Commission has received complaints of Kenyans who have already been duped with the promise of what are clearly non-existent jobs. The Public Service Commission does not require applicants to pay money through mobile platforms or any other methods in order to be considered for the job opportunities that we advertise,” PSC said in a statement.

It further warned, “According to the advert, conditional offers for jobs will be made available to applicants upon payment of a non refundable fee. We wish to caution Kenyans against falling into the trap of unscrupulous people who have devised this scheme with the sole intention to con them.”