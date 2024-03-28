The WRC Safari Rally excitement commenced on Wednesday with the adrenaline-filled Shakedown at Loldia Ranch, situated in the Ndulele Conservancy in Naivasha.

With the official kick-off scheduled for Thursday, the government has banned parking and the sale of alcohol along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway. Additionally, the Rift Valley security team has outlawed parties along Mo South Lake road in Naivasha, implementing a series of security measures ahead of the rally slated for the Easter weekend.

Moreover, the government has designated four alternative roads from Nairobi for motorists heading to Western Kenya to circumvent the typical traffic congestion.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan stated that security measures were implemented to prevent the traffic congestion that has previously forced motorists to spend the night by the roadside.

He warned that individuals caught overlapping, parking along the roadside, or selling alcohol would face severe legal consequences, as additional security officers were deployed to the town.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, Hassan urged those traveling for the rally and to upcountry areas to adhere to traffic regulations, emphasizing the anticipation of heavy traffic over the weekend.

Cars found parked by the roadside and those caught overlapping will face consequences, as their vehicles will be impounded until Tuesday.

The Commissioner urged licensed bar owners to adhere to the law regarding operating hours, warning that any club found violating regulations would be shut down.

Meanwhile, KWS Assistant Director Joseph Dadacha emphasized that comprehensive measures had been implemented in Hell’s Gate National Park, where the rally will take place.

He highlighted efforts to address pollution and littering, aimed at safeguarding the park’s habitat, which is home to numerous wild animals.