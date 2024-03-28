Investigations are ongoing into the tragic death of a middle-aged man who set fire to his house in Kitengela in an apparent suicide.

The man, known to the local community, allegedly set himself ablaze in his modern bungalow in Chuna Estate, Kitengela, at around 6 am Wednesday.

The househelp was reportedly carrying out her chores while the children and the wife were absent at the time of the incident.

“It was during the busy hours of children going to school when we saw smoke from our neighbour’s house. After a short while, I noted the house was on fire. I rushed to the scene where others also came. The fire was fierce, and we called for fire brigade help,” a neighbour who sought anonymity said.

“The house help, who was outside screaming, has told us that the house owner has set himself ablaze, and police who responded have confirmed to us that there is a human body that has burnt beyond recognition.”

The Kitengela fire brigade arrived and contained the rapidly spreading fire, leaving the house partially damaged.

“It is unfortunate that life has been lost and property worth millions gutted down. We hope detectives will unravel the mysterious bizarre incident,” another neighbour said.

Isinya Sub-County Commander Patrick Manyasi confirmed that investigations into the incident have commenced.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that it was a suicide fire and we are conducting further investigations,” Manyasi said.