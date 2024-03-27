Mwalimu Rachel(born Rachel Muthoni) is on the move after a six-year spell as a head presenter for NRG Radio. The seasoned radio personality announced her resignation from the Kevin Mulei owned-radio station in a statement on Tuesday, March 26.

“Indeed I have resigned from NRG radio. It has been an incredible journey of six years and I’m grateful for the time there. I am eagerly anticipating the next chapter in my career,” she wrote in part.

Mwalimu captioned her social media statement as follows: “The time has come for me to say goodbye to NRG Radio but I shall return to the airwaves soon, God willing! 🔔🔔🔔 #MwalimuOnTheMove…”

Rachel’s statement preceded another communiqué from the Radio Africa Group announcing the acquisition of her services.

Group Chief Operating Officer Martin Khafafa hailed Mwalimu Rachel as a renowned and talented broadcaster, expressing his happiness at her joining the group.

“We are excited at the opportunity we are going to give her to join Radio Africa Group which is the home of the country’s best radio talent,” he said.

“We will give her maximum support and audiences on social are very excited about the prospect of her joining. We look forward to serving our audiences and advertisers with another great acquisition at Radio Africa.”

Radio Africa Stations

Both Khafafa and Mwalimu Rachel are remaining tight-lipped about which station she will be joining within the Radio Africa company, which currently owns Classic105, Kiss100, Radio Jambo, Homeboyz, Gukena, and East FM.

“I will leave that up to the program controller,” Khafafa said.

Prior to joining a newly launched NRG in March 2018, Mwalimu hosted the ‘Class124’ afternoon show on Homeboyz Radio until January 2018. This move came a year before her new employers acquired a 51% controlling stake in the urban music radio station from Homeboyz Entertainment.

On why the media conglomerate tapped Mwalimu Rachel, COO Khafafa said: “Every budding presenter wants to join Radio Africa, and for me, it’s about giving someone the opportunity when we feel there is space for them to thrive.

“I think Radio Africa has provided the greatest online talent from Maina Kageni, Mwalimu King’ang’i. So people realize that Radio Africa is the place to realize their on-air potential and talents.”

Mwalimu Rachel initially joined Homeboyz Radio as an intern and steadily progressed through the ranks over a decade at the station. Prior to her tenure at Homeboyz Radio, she briefly interned at Ghetto Radio.

In addition to her work in radio, Mwalimu Rachel has also been involved in TV shows for K24 and Citizen TV. Furthermore, she has excelled as an event emcee, talent manager, motivational speaker, voice-over artist, and entrepreneur.