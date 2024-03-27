Rarieda Member of Parliament (MP) Otiende Amollo has rubbished Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s apology to Mama Ngina Kenyatta, labeling it insincere.

According to Amollo, the DP was clutching at straws in a desperate attempt to regain favour from the Mt.Kenya voting bloc.

During an interview with KTN on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the Rarieda MP claimed that Riggy G was only attempting to rebuild political bridges with the Kenyatta family in the wake of his diminishing influence in Central Kenya.

“I think it’s a result of the things that are happening in Mt. Kenya region. There is some disquiet that is building, there are those that are contending to replace him from his seat and that is public knowledge,” Amollo opined.

“He needs all the friends that he can gather and that includes Uhuru Kenyatta, the much the better for him,” he added.

RELATED – DP Gachagua Issues Apology to “our mother” Mama Ngina for Election Mudslinging

The Rarieda MP stated that Gachagua’s popularity in the Mt Kenya region is dwindling as other politicians vie to assume leadership. He clarified that the deputy president’s popularity is declining because of the heavy taxation introduced by the Kenya Kwanza government.

Otiende noted that the taxation reforms implemented by the Kenya Kwanza government were casting a shadow over President William Ruto’s regime.

“There is disquiet over the actions that have been taken first in terms of over-taxation because they have realised it is extremely harmful to many business people and ordinary citizens in Mt. Kenya,” said Otiende.

“They are trying to entreat themselves to the ordinary citizens by appearing to go back on a number of things that they have stood by.”