The Council of Governors (CoG) has stated that the 2024/2025 financial year requires an allocated revenue of Kes.450 billion for counties to undertake development projects.

On Sunday, Fernandes Barasa, the Chair of CoG’s finance committee and Governor of Kakamega county, insisted that the Kes.391 billion received by counties last year is insufficient. This despite being a Kes.6 billion increase from the previous year’s allocated revenue.

“The national government is proposing Kes.391 billion which is very little; it is just a Kes.6 billion increase. The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) is now proposing Kes.413 billion; it is not enough,” Barasa said.

Governor Barasa urged senators to actively support the push for additional revenue, ensuring that counties are sufficiently equipped to carry out their functions effectively.

“We need Kes.450 billion because we have responsibilities which the national government has given back to counties such as medical equipment services. That is our irreducible minimum,” Barasa declared during a church service in Mumias.