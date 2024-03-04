On Saturday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) reported that Chief Inspector Andrew Nyabicha, the OCS for Archers Post Police station in Samburu, thwarted an attempt to bribe him.

Three individuals reportedly offered him Sh80,000 to secure the release of a suspect accused of robbing Ethiopian nationals he had trafficked into the country. After robbing them, the suspect left the illegal foreigners stranded in a thicket.

“The suspect who sought to be released through the botched bribery scheme had earlier robbed three Ethiopian female nationals who he had smuggled into the country using his vehicle on February 23. On reaching Ol donyo Sabach hill, Isiolo-Moyale highway, he diverted to the nearest thicket where he robbed the foreigners of their belongings including mobile phones, an unknown amount of cash and other personal belongings and drove away to Nairobi.” A police report indicated.

A Good Samaritan rescued the foreigners and contacted the police, prompting them to initiate a manhunt for the suspect.

Two days later, law enforcement successfully apprehended the suspect while he was en route from Nairobi to Moyale. The individual was taken to Archers Post Police station, where he was detained pending arraignment on charges of robbery, forgery, and smuggling.

On February 26, 2024, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, Mohamed Maalim Abass, and PC Bonaya Guyo presented a proposition at the Archers Post Police Station, seeking the unconditional release of the robbery suspect.

PC Guyo, serving as a messenger, conveyed the proposal to the OCS.

“When the bribe offer was made, the OCS immediately filed a complaint with EACC and jointly mounted an operation on 27th February 2024 leading to the arrest of the individuals, including his driver, who had been used as a link to reach the OCS,” read a police report.

The police identified the suspects as Police Constable George Guyo, who served as the OCS’ driver, Prison Warder Hassan Sheikh stationed in Isiolo, and Mohammed Maalim Abbas, a relative of the aforementioned offender, Mohamed Musdaf Mahamad.

“They were arrested while handing over the amount to the OCS. The suspects were escorted to EACC Upper Eastern Regional Offices in Isiolo where they were processed and released on cash bail pending arraignment after completion of the investigation process.”

The anti-graft watchdog commended the senior police officer for demonstrating integrity, particularly during a period when some members of the police force have faced accusations of involvement in criminal activities, including collaboration with criminal elements.

“EACC commends the OCS for the exemplary action of refusing to compromise national security at the altar of greed and personal interest,” the Commission said.