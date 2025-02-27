Rigathi Gachagua Plans Political Takeover of Nairobi in 2027, Promises Gen Z Leadership in New Party

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has set his sights on a major political victory in Nairobi in the 2027 general election, aiming to secure both the gubernatorial seat and a majority of parliamentary positions in the city.

Confident in Mt Kenya’s numerical strength, Gachagua believes they can clinch the top county seat and at least 15 parliamentary slots. He also sees an alliance with the Kamba community as key to solidifying their chances.

“We must take charge of Nairobi. I am going to have a discussion with Kalonzo (Wiper leader) to ensure we win. It is important for our people, especially since we are business-minded,”he said.

Gachagua is particularly targeting constituencies currently under ODM leadership, including Mathare, Embakasi East, Makadara, and Kibra.

“If we unite, we will win 15 out of 17 constituencies through an alliance of GEMA and also secure numerous MCA seats to benefit our people,” he added.

Push for Higher Voter Turnout

Speaking during a Wednesday morning radio interview, Gachagua also underscored the need for stronger voter participation, noting that while Nairobi has 2.4 million registered voters, only 1.4 million turned out in the last election.

He expressed confidence that Mt Kenya voters would achieve a 99 percent turnout in 2027.

At the same time, he defended his strategy of prioritizing unity within the Mt Kenya community before expanding alliances.

“You cannot tell another family to unite while yours is fighting. There is no way I can tell a leader from a particular region to unite behind a certain individual when I have not united my people,” he explained.

Gachagua’s Political Party to Feature Gen Z Leadership

As he prepares to launch his political party, Gachagua revealed that he plans to appoint a Gen Z as his deputy party leader.

“My party will involve them (Gen Z) to a very large extent at the position of deputy party leader. I’m the party leader, my deputy will be a Gen Z so that we involve them. We don’t just tell them they are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

He stressed the importance of mentoring young leaders, acknowledging their innovation and fresh perspectives.

“They are the leaders of today. I want to also mentor them. I have the experience, they have the knowledge and creativity. This, coupled with my exposure, should make a very good combination,” he added.