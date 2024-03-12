The Government has gazetted additional administrative units in Makueni County to bring Government services closer to the people.

These new units comprise one (1) Sub-County, four (4) Divisions, twenty-eight (28) Locations, and forty-eight (48) Sub-Locations, strategically spread across the County.

According to the Cabinet Secretary of the Interior Ministry, Kithure Kindiki, the establishment of the new administrative units will enhance security, public order, and law enforcement, creating a conducive environment for socio-economic development.

The CS spoke on Monday during a consultative meeting with Machakos County Security and Intelligence heads at the County Commissioner’s boardroom in Machakos Town.

CS Kindiki said the meeting aimed to formulate a local strategy to address issues such as the manufacture, sale, and consumption of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and killer brews, vandalism of national assets including the railway, organized land frauds, invasion of public and private property, and human trafficking – “all of which remain key security concerns in Machakos County,” he added.

Kindiki also noted; “It is expected that the enhanced law enforcement capability will tame the incidents of vandalism of critical infrastructure (especially the railway), illicit brews, defilement, suicide and human-wildlife conflict.”

The CS operationalized the newly gazetted Kambu Sub-County and appointed Teresia Mburu as the first Deputy County Commissioner at Kambu Town.