Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua apologized to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta for what he labeled bad politics during the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking from his Karen residence on Monday, Gachagua pleaded with Kenya’s first lady to forgive the political fraternity for mudslinging her during the campaigns.

“I apologize for involving Mama Ngina Kenyatta in the politics of the last general elections. She is our mother. Therefore, I ask for forgiveness on behalf of our team for any inconvenience caused to her. I will never allow anyone to demean her or anyone from the region,” Gachagua told Kameme TV.

The DP also extended an olive branch to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as “our son”.

“The former President Uhuru Kenyatta is our son. We worked together for 17 years and only disagreed for 2 years; now that’s the past. I pray for him in his retirement. Uhuru is one of us. We shall talk with everyone.”

Gachagua at the same time urged leaders to foster unity within the Mount Kenya Region and across the country.

“Our unity is our strength and that’s why I keep insisting that our generation should be protected. Anytime we are in the government we need to have unison in our thinking and loving one another.”