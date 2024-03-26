Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced the appointment of James Mwaura as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), effective from March 16, 2024.

Mwaura assumes the position after it was vacated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, Nana Gecaga, on December 29, 2022, following her seven-year tenure.

On December 31, 2022, Patricia Ondeng assumed the role in an acting capacity.

CS Mutua said the new CEO is expected to leverage his experience and expertise in the public and private sectors to position KICC and Kenya beyond conferencing.

He emphasized that this is anticipated to lead to revenue growth for the Convention centre, which is one of the State parastatals listed for privatization.

“Mwaura will be tasked with spearheading Kenya’s conference tourism and positioning the destination globally as a preferred meetings destination of choice,” Mutua said.

James Mwaura holds an MBA in Finance, a BBA in Accounting and Finance, an LLB, CPA (K), as well as CPS (K) qualifications.

With over 19 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Banking, Administration, and Corporate Governance in both the public and private sectors, Mwaura is expected to bring a wealth of expertise to his new role.

“His extensive knowledge of Conference Tourism also known as Meetings, Incentives Travel, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) matters will enable him lead the corporation in enhancing its competitiveness,” CS Mutua said.

As part of the privatization plans, President William Ruto envisions a KICC that generates Kes.300 billion a year. He cited mismanagement as the core reason investments in the running of the iconic building were not yielding returns.

“KICC today is valued at Kes.30 billion, but we got Kes.30 million the last financial year…It is mismanaged,” Ruto said during a round table with the media earlier this year.

“Instead of having KICC as an office block for people who don’t pay rent, why don’t we transform it into an international conference centre to be bringing Kes.300 billion a year?” Ruto posed.

In February this year, CS Mutua reported an increase in revenue collection, surpassing the ministry’s target.

“KICC has set ambitious revenue targets and has already surpassed expectations. It is now boasting an improved performance of Kes.1.07 billion shillings between July and December 2023, against a target of Kes.545 million,” Mutua said.

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) netted Kes.956.3 million in the 2022/23 fiscal year, a marked improvement from the Kes.669 million reported a year earlier.