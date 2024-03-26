Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina has endorsed Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua to assume leadership of the Azimio La Umoja coalition as Raila Odinga pursues the chairmanship of the African Union Commission.

While backing Odinga’s candidacy for the AU’s top position, the United Democratic Alliance legislator asserted that Karua’s political acumen makes her the ideal candidate to lead the opposition.

During a Sunday mass at St. Monica Kiarugu Church in Kirinyaga County, Njeri portrayed Karua as a politically influential and capable leader with an untarnished record.

“With Raila eyeing the AU job, I support Martha Karua to take over as leader of the Azimio Coalition so that she can continue championing women’s leadership in the country… Karua has a solid record of integrity that has not been tainted by corruption scandals,” she said.

Martha Karua, who had previously stayed silent on the succession battle within the opposition despite serving as Mr. Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 presidential election, has recently broken her silence. She stated that as the second-in-command in Azimio, she is better positioned to lead the coalition in Odinga’s absence.

Additionally, the former Justice Minister has initiated regional consultative meetings for her party, to fortify Narc Kenya for the forthcoming succession battle and the 2027 elections.