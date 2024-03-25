DJ Joe Mfalme(born Joseph Mwenda Munoru) on Sunday, March 24 released a statement following his highly publicized arrest over the death of a DCI officer who was based at the Kabete Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI).

Through his social media pages, the top Kenyan disc jockey described the incident as regrettable and expressed his sympathies for all those affected.

While he did not provide details about the alleged assault of the deceased Kabete Police Station Deputy DCIO Felix Kelian Kitosi, the Nairobi-based DJ said he and his team were cooperating with authorities to establish the truth of the matter.

“First and foremost, we express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this unfortunate incident. DJ Joe Mfalme and his team have been in close collaboration with the investigative agencies since the occurrence of the incident.

“DJ Joe Mfalme and his team are fully committed to participating in the investigative procedure and will continue to extend their cooperation as may be required,” a statement from his management read in part.

Joe Mfalme also expressed hope for a transparent investigation that would uncover the truth about Officer Kitosi’s death.

“We place our trust in God Almighty in particular and the authorities in general to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation aimed at uncovering the truth. Once again, we convey our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and friends affected by this distressing event,” he expressed.

DJ Joe Mfalme and his entourage of driver and photographer, were arrested following the death of Officer Kitosi on Friday, March 22, while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital.

Editor’s Sidenote: A video has been circulating on social media alleging to show the moment DJ Joe Mfalme was arrested. However, NairobiWire can confirm it is an old video from an incident where DJ Joe Mfalme was arrested for playing loud music.

In case you’ve been sleeping on us, Check it out HERE Raw Video: DJ Joe Mfalme Arrested and Bundled into Police Car for Playing Loud Music at Popular Hurlingham Club

DJ Joe Mfalme’s Texas Club Incident

DJ Mfalme and his team were reportedly involved in an altercation with the officer in the wee hours of Friday night, March 15-16.

The entertainer had just entertained at the Texas Barbeque Bar and Restaurant, a popular entertainment joint in Kikuyu Town, Kiambu County.

Contrary to some reports, the club’s management clarified that the altercation between DJ Joe Mfalme’s crew and the officer did not occur within the premises.

“I can assure you that the incident never happened at the club. Just follow the matter closely and you will know the truth. If it had happened here, we would have resolved the issue,” a manager said.

According to a police report filed at Riruta police station on March 23, 2024, the DJ and his team left the club around 3 am on Saturday.

While driving in their vehicle at around 4 am, they were hit from behind, in what police said was a “non-injury traffic accident” in Kikuyu market, located some minutes away from Texas.

PHOTO – Check Out the New Ride DJ Joe Mfalme Just Bought

Upon coming out to assess the damage, the three (DJ, driver, and photographer) encountered a male driver in the company of a female passenger. The driver of the offending car, now identified as the late DCI officer Kitosi, reportedly attempted to drive off.

According to the police report, the DJ and his team managed to get the driver’s ignition key and a scuffle ensued.

Meanwhile, DJ Mfalme called the Texas Club for help, and the emergency call was directed to Kikuyu police station, which dispatched officers to the scene.

Before the officer arrived, Joe Mfalme’s team allegedly assaulted the cop, a matter still under investigation.

Three officers arrived at the scene, and according to a police report, the DCI officer “became hostile, abusive and refused to co-operate, leading to a further brawl at the scene”.

They arrested Kitosi and took him to Kikuyu Police Station. The entertainer and his crew also accompanied the officers but were later allowed to leave without recording a statement.

Post-mortem Results

Officers would later release the injured officer at about 10 am on March 16, 2024. Reports show he was taken to Lang’ata Hospital before being transferred to Nairobi West Hospital. He had complained of severe abdominal pains.

A post-mortem conducted by government pathologist Peter Ndegwa revealed that he died of pancreatic disease.

Dtectives probing his death also arrested the trio of officers that handled the altercation. The three officers – Sammy Rotich Cherono, Khadija Abdi Wako and Agnes Kerubo Mugo – are also accused of assaulting the deceased.

All seven suspects were held at Muthangari Police Station awaiting arraignment in court on Monday, March 25, 2024, where police are likely to seek more time to hold them as investigations continue.

Police noted that some bodaboda riders who were present at the scene and the female passenger in the company of Felix Kelian Kitosi are also being sought for questioning.