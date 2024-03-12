On Monday, March 11, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki affirmed that the Kenyan mission to Haiti is in the pre-deployment stage.

While speaking in Machakos County, Kindiki said that despite the courts halting the mission, the governments of Kenya and Haiti had reached an agreement paving the way for the deployment.

The Interior Minister explained that the court recognized the necessity of an agreement with the Haitian government. He said all systems are now in place as the agreement was signed a week ago.

“There was a small court matter but it has been resolved. We are now in the pre-deployment stage all the other programs are in place,” he said.

Other programs include laws regarding detention, arrests, and various enforcement measures, in addition to standard operating procedures.

Kenya Police will be part of a multi-national security mission involving other countries, aligning with its international obligations.

Kindiki’s update comes as pressure mounts over the delayed deployment of Kenyan police officers to the Caribbean nation. The United Nations and the US have raised concerns over the delay in the wake of Haiti declaring a state emergency.

On Friday, March 8, reports indicated that several police officers had withdrawn support from the mission, arguing that their safety and well-being were not guaranteed. However, CS Kindiki refuted these reports on Monday.

Kenya is expected to contribute atleast 1,000 police officers, along with an undisclosed number from Jamaica, Bahamas, Antigua, and Barbuda.

Several other countries, including Benin, Spain, and Senegal, were listed as volunteers to send personnel. Mongolia and Belize have also expressed support, while Canada has pledged to join the US in fundraising for the mission.

The mission is scheduled to last for a year, with the United Nations Security Council intending to review it after nine months.

The United States government has pledged substantial support, contributing approximately Kes.29 billion. This assistance includes support in intelligence, airlifts, communications, and medical services during the mission.