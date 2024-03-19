Bar owners and operators in Nyeri County who are caught selling alcohol to an already intoxicated customer will face a fine of Kes.10,000.

This provision is outlined in the regulations incorporated in the Nyeri County Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, 2023, which Governor Mutahi Kahiga signed into law.

“Any licensee who gives an alcoholic drink to a person already in a state of intoxication or by any means encourages or incites him to consume an alcoholic drink commits an offence and shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh10,000,” the law reads in part.

Meanwhile, manufacturers distributing illicit liquor in the county will face a fine of Kes.10 million or a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

Additionally, anyone adulterating an alcoholic drink during manufacturing with impurities, prohibited substances, or additives is subject to a fine not exceeding Kes.10 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, as stipulated by the new law.

The bill also stipulates that bar owners selling such alcoholic drinks will also be held accountable and will incur a fine of Kes.500,000 or a two-year prison sentence, or both.

“…besides that, his or her license will be forfeited and cannot be issued with the same for the rest of his or her life,” the law adds.

The County Assembly recently approved the Bill, which aims to provide guidelines for managing, controlling, licensing, and regulating the production, sale, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic drinks.

The Bill was introduced by Clement Warutere, chairman of the County Assembly’s Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Administration Committee.

Governor Kahiga has also issued an executive order prohibiting all county government staff from engaging in the alcohol business.