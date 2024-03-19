The national government is collaborating with counties to strategically enhance National Youth Service (NYS) training by utilizing Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) nationwide.

This initiative seeks to revolutionize NYS training by decentralizing it to the grassroots.

“The plan is to combine the NYS and the Vocational Training Centres to offer similar training… we want to see the good NYS training spread across the country,” CS Moses Kuria said.

Under the partnership, the Government will provide the VTCs with the necessary materials and courses offered at the NYS Colleges in Gilgil, ensuring that recruits receive standardized training regardless of their location.

According to the Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management CS, the goal is to increase the number of NYS recruits, with a target of 100,000 by 2027.

During an inspection tour of VTCs in Nakuru County, CS Kuria emphasized the importance of integrating NYS training into VTCs. He stated that there are plans to rename these institutions to reflect their new mandate.

“My ministry will engage all governors but roll out plans to those who are ready and willing,” he said.

In addition to offering NYS training, this partnership is expected to support the government’s agenda to enhance ICT infrastructure nationwide. Each center will be furnished with an ICT hub to grant youth access to online job opportunities.

All enrolled youth will undergo biometric registration to streamline the training process.