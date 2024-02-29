On Wednesday, pastor Dorcas Gachagua led her staff members in celebrating Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s 59th birthday.

The Second Lady characterized her husband as an ‘extraordinary man, husband, companion, and friend,’ emphasizing that he is also a great father to their two sons, Keith and Kevin.

Dorcas expressed deep admiration for Riggy G, highlighting him as the protector of their family, commending his resilience and unwavering honesty.

She, along with their sons, celebrated the Deputy President as the best father and husband, extending heartfelt wishes for the Lord’s favor, long life, and abundant blessings.

“You are the pillar and a covering of our family. You take everything in stride and are truthful to a fault. Kevin, Keith and I celebrate the wonderful gift of your life. You are the best father and a husband. May the Lord grant you favour, long life and overflowing blessings. May He fulfill every desire of your heart,” Dorcas said.

The Second Lady also pointed out that despite the misconception when he wears a serious expression, Riggy G is a good father, a loving husband, and an exceptional leader.

“Many people misunderstand him when he puts on a stony face, but he is a good father, a warm husband and a great leader where he stands,” she said.