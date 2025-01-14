Police Recover Gun Used in Eastleigh Murder, Suspect Shot During Dramatic Police Chase

On Sunday night, police recovered a gun believed to have been used in the November 9, 2024, killing of 25-year-old Abdirahim Abdullahi Ibrahim near DD Plaza in California, Eastleigh. The weapon, loaded with five bullets, was seized from a suspect who was shot and killed during a police chase.

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei confirmed that officers had tried to stop a suspicious motorcycle carrying a pillion passenger along Kagundo Road. When the rider ignored police orders and sped off, a chase ensued. The pillion passenger jumped off the motorcycle and began firing at the officers but was overpowered and killed. His gun was recovered and will be used as evidence in the ongoing murder investigation.

This development follows the arrest of 27-year-old Paul Odhiambo on November 22, 2024. DCI detectives traced him to a hideout in the Kiambiu slums, though the killer pistol was not recovered at the time.

The suspect, also known by the alias Fazul Mohamed, was captured on CCTV approaching the deceased from behind, shooting him, stealing his phone, and fleeing the scene. The victim had been talking with his girlfriend at the time but was not harmed.

Detectives are also investigating whether Odhiambo is connected to a gang involved in the murder of DCI officer David Mayaka, who was fatally shot by three men on a motorcycle in Kayole on August 23, 2023. The case is currently in court.