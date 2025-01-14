Artist Renders – KeNHA Shuts Down Section of Uhuru Highway To Build Kenya’s Largest Pedestrian Underpass

Road users in Nairobi should prepare for a temporary traffic disruption along Uhuru Highway between January 16 and February 20, 2025. The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued a notice dated January 9 on its official social media pages, indicating that traffic flow will be affected at the Haile Selassie Roundabout.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority would like to inform the public of a temporary traffic disruption at Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway (A8) Road,” the Authority shared.

KeNHA explained that the planned construction of a pedestrian underpass along this section of the road necessitated the traffic disruption. “This traffic disruption is due to scheduled road works for the construction of a pedestrian underpass at the section,” KeNHA elaborated.

The Roads Authority indicated that construction will begin on Thursday, January 16, and is projected to be completed by Thursday, February 20, 2025. As a result, motorists who frequently use the affected route have been encouraged to practice patience and comply with the traffic management measures that will be introduced.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.”

All road users have also been urged to observe caution during this period for the sake of smoother movement and overall safety. Given that the Haile Selassie Roundabout is a pivotal diversion for drivers using Uhuru Highway and Haile Selassie Avenue, city traffic is anticipated to experience significant effects throughout the construction period.

Here are some artist impression of how the new modern underpass, believed to be the largest in the country, will look like. It shows wide tunnels and well designed entry and exit points.

The project will cost about Sh2 billion.