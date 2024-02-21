The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) on Monday, February 19 announced a new prohibition, preventing the importation of used electric vehicles with a battery life below 80 percent.

KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari, in a notice to importers of second-hand cars, affirmed that the directive aligns with the agency’s mandate to assess the quality of imported goods and products.

“KEBS is mandated to offer among other services, quality inspection of imports based on Kenya Standards or approved specifications. Pursuant to the provisions of Legal Notice No.78 of 28th April 2020; the Verification of Conformity to Kenya Standards of Imports Order, we wish to notify all importers of used/secondhand electric motor vehicles that all used/Secondhand electric motor vehicles must have battery life not less than 80% to be allowed for importation into the country,” the notice reads in part.

Additionally, the Managing Director stated that used electric motor vehicles imported from Japan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand, Singapore, South Africa, and the UK must undergo mandatory Pre-Inspection by Quality Inspection Services Inc. (QISJ), the inspection agent appointed by KEBS for motor vehicles.