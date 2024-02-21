The Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital(KUTRRH) has started conducting breast reconstruction surgery for cancer survivors.

Addressing an international symposium for doctors and medical experts at the hospital, the Board Chairperson, Prof Olive Mugenda, announced that at least 10 women will undergo the breast reconstruction procedure starting this week.

Mugenda urged the government and medical insurance companies to consider funding the initiative.

She emphasized that breast reconstruction is not just a cosmetic procedure but a vital aspect of the recovery process, assisting survivors in regaining confidence and improving their quality of life.

Additionally, Prof Mugenda revealed that the hospital has screened 82,000 cancer cases since 2020, with 2,500 of them being breast cancer patients at stages 3 and 4.

“A lot of the women usually don’t know what to do after the surgery, they do not have the knowledge or the resources and therefore as one of the best cancer treatment and management hospitals in the country, we are thinking about how to help them get their lives back by doing breast reconstruction,” said Mugenda.

Mugenda also mentioned that KUTRRH will collaborate with medical experts from Canada, the US, Argentina, Italy, Ghana, and other countries to perform the breast reconstruction.