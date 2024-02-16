Nairobi City County’s Mbagathi Level 5 Hospital has achieved another historic milestone by successfully performing its first brain surgery.

A statement from Nairobi County revealed that neurosurgeon Dr. To Mboya, alongside a team of medics, conducted the surgery on 57-year-old Jessy Mubaiya.

Mubaiya, diagnosed with Renal Tubular Acidosis (RTA) between 1996 and 1997, experienced an accumulation of acid in the body due to the kidneys’ failure to properly acidify the urine.

Persisting headaches over the years, coupled with unsuccessful attempts to seek medical assistance from various health facilities nationwide, resulted in his admission to Mbagathi Hospital on February 12, 2024.

At Mbagathi, a new CT scan facilitated his examination, and he was subsequently admitted for a craniotomy surgery, which lasted approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes.

The hospital’s CEO, Alexander Irungu, recognized the significance of the high-end diagnostic equipment, emphasizing that it marks the initiation of addressing similar cases at the facility.

“The first-ever Neurosurgery at Mbagathi Hospital was done yesterday(Tuesday, February 13). The team was led by our Neurosurgeon Dr Tom Mboya. With the installation of CT Scan and the CCU nearing completion, many more of these cases, and even complex ones will be done,” said Irungu.