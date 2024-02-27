The government will implement the proposed 40 percent salary increase for National Police officers starting July this year.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo confirmed that the salary increment, a crucial proposal from the Maraga-led committee, will be gradually introduced over the next three years.

He explained that the government, in partnership with development partners such as the United Nations, has initiated institutional reforms and infrastructure improvements in the police and prison departments.

“Police reforms are still on top of the Government’s agenda, and a detailed presentation on their implementation will be provided in this forum. It is crucial that we get it right this time, as this is an issue that has seen varying levels of success over the years,” Omollo said on Monday during a roundtable with development partners.

In its report, the Maraga-led task force recommended a 40 percent salary increase for officers in the National Police Service (NPS), National Youth Service (NYS), and Kenya Prisons Service.

The report, delivered to President William Ruto last year, also proposed the review of medical cover and welfare for members of the police force.