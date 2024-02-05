The government has initiated a crackdown on unlicensed LPG plants operating in the country following a massive explosion at a gas refilling plant in Embakasi, Nairobi.

During the launch of energy-saving jikos in Nanyuki town, Energy Ministry Principal Secretary Alex Wachira announced the crackdown, noting that the Embakasi gas explosion was unfortunate.

At approximately 11:30 PM on Thursday, the incident in the Mradi area of Embakasi claimed three lives, injured over 300 individuals, and caused damage to numerous vehicles, commercial properties, small businesses, and residential houses.

The Principal Secretary referenced Maxxis Nanyuki Energy as an illegal gas refilling plant. Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli confirmed that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has closed down the said plant.

Another LPG facility in Thika has been identified as being close to residential houses.

Simultaneously, the government is urging Kenyans to contribute blood to support the individuals undergoing treatment in various facilities across the capital, with a particular emphasis on Kenyatta National Hospital.

Meanwhile, the more than 600 families impacted by the incident have been provided with food and non-food items. East African Community Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza reassured the residents of government support.