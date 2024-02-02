A massive explosion at a gas refilling plant in Embakasi has claimed the lives of 3 people, and caused injury to nearly 300.

As of Friday morning, the injured were being treated in various hospitals in the city, with Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital taking in the bulk of them.

Initial reports said that the origin of the explosion may have been a lorry that was loaded with gas cylinders. According to the government spokesman, a flying gas cylinder hit a godown that deals with textiles, which caused a huge fireball followed by several other blasts.

Several vehicles, houses and businesses closest to the blast were destroyed. The estate also suffered a blackout.

Here are some photos and videos showing the devastation that was witnessed at Mradi Village.

Aftermath of Embakasi Gas explosion. Viewer Discretion advised #kenyakwanza pic.twitter.com/sGZhBR0WnU — 254 Inteligence Command (@kearchives) February 2, 2024