The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is examining the Public Service Commission (PSC) Report on Authentication of Academic and Professional Certificates to determine the next steps against the 2000 public officials suspected of forging academic certificates to secure employment.

In a statement on its official handle, the Commission asserts that it will also probe allegations that some public entities failed to submit to the PSC all the names of their officers with forged certificates.

The commission warned that it will take action against any culpable head of a state agency involved in attempts to shield academic cheats.

RELATED – PSC Exposes Forgery Tactics Used by over 2000 Public Servants to Secure Employment

On Tuesday, EACC arrested an employee of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) on suspicion of forging an academic certificate to secure a job at the agency.

In a statement on Thursday, EACC disclosed that their investigations uncovered that Javason Kimemia Maina had forged a KCSE certificate from Kimuri Secondary School, which facilitated his appointment.

This development occurs amid an intensified crackdown on public servants who secured their positions using fake certificates, with the PSC releasing a report on Tuesday highlighting 2,067 forgery cases identified in public institutions.