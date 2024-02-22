The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission(EACC) arrested a Nairobi County Official who allegedly demanded a Kes.15,000 bribe from a client to inspect slaughtered goats.

The antigraft watchdog reported that the official, serving as a Meat Inspector at Kariobangi Slaughter House, was nabbed after the complainant refused to give in to extortion and reported the matter.

Officers arrested Moses Gachanja Gachuki on Tuesday and detained him at Kilimani Police Station for investigations.

The Commission also seized an additional Kes24,000 that the suspect had allegedly collected from another trader.

According to EACC, the officer is part of a group of Meat Inspectors in Nairobi County engaging in extortion by demanding money from traders before inspecting their meat.

“They are further accused of asking meat traders not to make payment of all fees payable through the designated Government Pay Bill but only deposit a small portion and hand over the rest of the amount in cash to the Inspection Officers,” EACC said.