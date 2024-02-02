Comedian Auntie Jemimah has said her goodbyes to Gukena FM radio station after seven years of service. Hosting the drive show, Jemimah aired her final show on January 31, concluding a successful tenure during which she established her brand.
Auntie Jemimah stated that she fulfilled her purpose at Gukena FM and that it was time to move on. She noted that she had gained invaluable lessons along the way.
“Seven years ago, I ventured into radio, my first love, embarking on an incredible journey of laughter, lessons, growth, and networking. This journey has been immensely fulfilling! However, like all good things, it must come to an end. My tenure at @gukenafmkenya is fulfilled and vice versa.
“Thank you for tuning in every Monday to Friday for Gukena Drive (Express), and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Cocktail Sunday! We enjoyed this one right?! Time to exit and explore! It’s been real,” Jemimah wrote on her Instagram.
The radio personality shared the bittersweet emotions that accompanied her decision, revealing that she had contemplated it for quite some time.
“I’m feeling a mix of emotions; it’s bittersweet. Of course, it’s something I’ve pondered, and even when I was considering tendering my resignation, I felt the same way. Change is inevitable; it’s the only constant in life, whereas stagnation is the only permanent state,” she said.
Auntie Jemimah joined Radio Africa in 2017 during the company’s preparations to launch its first vernacular station, Gukena FM. Her Kikuyu comedy videos, which gained online traction, attracted the attention of Radio Africa.
Initially, she began as a co-host for a morning show and transitioned to a popular 2-minute segment.
Auntie Jemimah steadily progressed to hosting the mid-morning show after three years before ultimately securing the position on the drive show.