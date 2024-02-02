Comedian Auntie Jemimah has said her goodbyes to Gukena FM radio station after seven years of service. Hosting the drive show, Jemimah aired her final show on January 31, concluding a successful tenure during which she established her brand.

Auntie Jemimah stated that she fulfilled her purpose at Gukena FM and that it was time to move on. She noted that she had gained invaluable lessons along the way.

“Seven years ago, I ventured into radio, my first love, embarking on an incredible journey of laughter, lessons, growth, and networking. This journey has been immensely fulfilling! However, like all good things, it must come to an end. My tenure at @gukenafmkenya is fulfilled and vice versa.