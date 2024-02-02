The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has initiated registrations for the Kenya Primary School Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2024 exams.

In a notice released on Thursday, February 1, the council informed institution heads that the portals were open for registrations.

The council has also instructed teachers to ensure all eligible candidates complete their registration before the March 29, 2024, deadline.

KNEC has advised teachers to guarantee the successful registration of all candidates within the given period, cautioning that the registration window will not be extended.

“Avoid a last-minute rush and register all your candidates now. The dates must be adhered to since there will be no late registration of candidates,” the notice reads.

Registrations for the various school-level exams are conducted through portals designated for each level, available on the KNEC website.

“All examination centres are expected to log onto a platform for specific examination and enter the candidates’ details using the school registration password,” KNEC instructed.

The 2023 KPSEA results were released on January 19, following Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machagu’s directive for teachers to permit students to join Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) before the results were announced.

The 2023 grade 6 pupils represent the inaugural cohort to undergo the KPSEA examinations, transitioning to grade 7 under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).