Suspected bandits reportedly shot and killed Angata Nanyekie MCA Paul Leshimpiro on Sunday in the Soit Pus area of Samburu North.

This incident marks the latest in a series of events in the area, which is experiencing escalating insecurity and making it increasingly uninhabitable. Police reported that the fatal shooting occurred at Soit Pus on the Maralal-Baragoi Highway.

Leshimpiro was heading to his Morijo home from Maralal town when he was accosted at around 11.00 am. After the attack, he was quickly taken to Morijo Dispensary, where he succumbed to gunshot wounds, according to the police.

Samburu County Police Commander Thomas Ototo, who officially confirmed the incident on Sunday afternoon, reported that the politician’s driver escaped unharmed during the attack.

“The MCA was ambushed by gunmen believed to be from Tiaty. He was rushed to Morijo Dispensary where he succumbed to gunshot wounds,” Mr Ototo, adding that the attackers fired at close range.

The body of the ward representative was transported to the Samburu County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

According to Mr. Ototo, the police were pursuing the suspects who fled after the incident. He emphasized that security in the area has been significantly strengthened.

“We have a team pursuing the gang to know more and probably arrest them,” said Ototo.