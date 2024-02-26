In recent weeks, the country has witnessed a shocking and sudden surge in hyena attacks, with most cases reported in Juja, Kiambu County, and Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

The prevalence of attacks in January prompted the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to outline seven steps one should take when encountering a hyena, including attempting to communicate with the animal.

Concurrently, KWS initiated an operation to round up the animals and return them to the parks. Some of the captured animals may find their way to either the Animal Orphanage or Nairobi Safari Walk, where they can be observed around the clock. KWS believes that your assistance is crucial in this regard by adopting these killer hyenas.

Similar to adopting children in an orphanage, animals are rescued from the wild when their mothers die or face threats from poachers or other predators. By taking care of their expenses, similar to adopting a child in an orphanage, you can contribute to the well-being of these animals.

Peter Njoroge, a senior warden overseeing resource mobilization at KWS, mentioned that the animals in the orphanage and the Safari Walk play a crucial role in educating children and others who may not afford a game drive on conservation.

Maintaining these animals is an expensive endeavor, and adoption provides an opportunity for Kenyans to express their love and support for them.

Njoroge specifically rallied more support for the hyena given that it is the least loved animal. No surprises there!

“Animal adoption supports conservation efforts through donations. The carnivores in the orphanage or Safari Walk consume large quantities of meat that strains our budget. I would urge Kenyans to adopt the hyena which is the least adopted animal,” said Njoroge as quoted by the Sunday Standard.

Most Expensive Animal

Njoroge added that the lion has the most expensive lifestyle, consuming approx. 20 kilos of beef per day, and not just any beef.

“We source quality beef from the Kenya Meat Commission. We would not want to procure the meat from any other sources due to hygienic considerations. You can imagine the amount of meat needed for just five lions let alone other animals such as cheetahs, hyenas, and leopards that we have here,” he noted.

Njoroge mentioned that the service is currently in the process of revamping the website, which will include specific details on how to adopt an animal. Additionally, there will be posters within the compound conveying the same information to visitors.

“If you want to adopt an animal, we will give you profiles of eligible animals like their age, amount of food needed in a day, and schedule of veterinary visits. Out of that information, you can choose to give the full amount or part of it. We will also give you a certificate of adoption,” said the KWS senior warden.

It’s important to note that you cannot take the adopted animal home, regardless of its size. Similar to a children’s orphanage, you can periodically visit the animal at KWS.

This arrangement allows you to spend time with your adopted animal. For example, if it is a hyena, you can talk to it and share story za jaba and perhaps enjoy a laugh together.