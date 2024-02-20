Nyota Ndogo and her 60-year-old Danish husband, Henning Nielsen, have welcomed a bouncing baby boy to their family.

The 43-year-old Coast-based singer announced the birth of her son Abdalla on social media, sharing a heartwarming photo of the newborn shortly after his arrival.

Reflecting on her son’s unique features, the ‘Watu na Viatu’ hitmaker remarked that, aside from silky hair resembling the father’s, the baby took after her. Despite her excitement, she confessed fear of being labeled a cheat due to her son’s complexion.

“Karibu nyumbani mwanangu. Ila hii rangi sinitaambiwa nimechiti.yani umeamua nywele ndio uchukue ya baba rangi ndio hii yetu. karibu Abdalla.(URITHI TUNAO)” Nyota Ndogo wrote on Saturday, February 17.

The singer and Henning are now parents of six, with Abdalla their first child together. Nyota Ndogo has a daughter and son from previous relationships while Henning has three.

Their son’s birth comes nearly three years after the couple parted ways following Nyota Ngogo’s prank on Henning, claiming she was pregnant.

Recalling the April Fool’s Day prank in 2021, Nyota Ndogo shared that her husband hung up the phone when she told him she was pregnant.

Apparently, the Danish did not want another child, given that he was already a grandfather and wanted to travel the world.

“We talked about having children, he said we have five of them, we don’t need another one. He then argued that he is an adult, with grandchildren. He said, ‘I want when I retire and come to Kenya, we travel all over the world, and not babysitting’.” Nyota Ndogo recounted back in 2021.