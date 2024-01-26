Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Dolal Mohamed Mohamud, the Managing Director of Garissa Water and Sewage Company, on Thursday afternoon. He is accused of allegedly forging an academic certificate.

The MD is alleged to have forged his KCSE Certificate to secure admission for a degree course at the University of Nairobi.

According to the EACC, Mohamud scored Grade D (Plain) in his KCSE but purportedly forged the document, awarding himself a Grade C+ (Plus), which he then used to secure admission to the University.

The arrest followed the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) concurring with the Commission’s recommendations to charge the suspect.

Mohamud is currently in police custody, awaiting his arraignment on Friday.

This comes after the EACC expressed concerns regarding the increasing use of counterfeit academic certificates to secure employment.

Bishop David Oginde, the chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), said the law would eventually catch up with such individuals, and they would be obligated to return all earnings, including salaries and assets, accumulated during the period of their employment.

