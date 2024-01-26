Beginning March 6, the Kahawa court will hear the defense of three Kenyans accused of importing a drone from South Africa for use by the Al Shabaab terror group in conducting its activities.

The Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) foiled the plans of the trio namely; Shueib Rashid Haji, Dekow Sheikh Abdirahman, and John Kibe Kahiga, on October 27 last year. They were arrested at an undisclosed location within the country and brought before the anti-terror court.

On November 30, 2023, the State charged them with eight counts of terror-related offenses and the acquisition of restricted goods, including a DJI Matrice drone from South Africa.

Shueib and Dekow each face three charges, which include conspiring to commit a terror attack, provision of property and services for the commission of a terrorist act, and soliciting and giving support for the commission of a terrorist act, all in violation of the Prevention of Terrorist Act.

On the other hand, Kibe is facing two charges: conspiring with others outside the Republic of Kenya to acquire restricted goods (specifically, a drone from the Republic of South Africa for the purposes of committing a terrorist act) and unloading unrestricted goods after importation.

Drone of Choice for Surveying

The DJI Matrice series stands out as the preferred drone for mapping, inspection, and surveying. This enterprise-level drone series by the Chinese technology company – DJI – offers a broad range of options and configurations concerning gimbals, cameras, durability, flight characteristics, and precision.

Dekow, who works at ASCC Logistics in Nairobi, and Kibe, a clearing and forwarding agent based at Lungalunga, are alleged to have aided Shueib, a resident of Hargadera Refugee camp, in clearing the consignment intended for delivery to Al Shabaab upon its arrival in the country.

On Tuesday, the three appeared in court for further directions, and the case was rescheduled to February 26 for another pre-trial mention, leading up to its hearing on March 6 and March 8 this year.