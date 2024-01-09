The police are detaining three out of six suspects connected to the murder of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani, also known as Sniper, for 21 days as they finalize their investigations.

Kibera senior resident magistrate William Lokopoiyot granted the orders in response to a request by detectives who sought additional time to conclude their investigations.

In the application, the DCI asserted that they required sufficient time to unravel the complex nature of the murder, including tracing the last movements of the deceased blogger who was a critic of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

“We have more evidence that has vital information, also the phones recovered from the suspect are yet to be taken to the laboratory for examinations, ” Detective Geofrey Tegei told the court.

He emphasized that justice for the victim and his family would remain elusive if the suspects were released before the completion of the investigations.

The trio, comprising Boniface Githinji Njihia, also known as DJ Kaboom, Brian Mwenda, alias Bryo, and Grace Kathambi Kithinji, will be held at Gigiri Police Station to facilitate the completion of investigations by DCI sleuths.

Additional suspects were apprehended and interrogated in Meru last week as part of the investigation.

They are anticipated to appear in Nairobi for court sessions.

An autopsy conducted on the deceased’s body at Marimanti Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Tharaka Nithi County revealed that he died from strangulation.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor stated that Sniper exhibited marks on his neck and signs of oxygen deprivation.

Furthermore, he had fractured ribs and injuries on his head, indicating that he was strangled before being thrown into a river.