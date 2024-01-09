On Monday, a group of parents from Tinet Primary School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, expressed their dissatisfaction by locking the gates of the school, demanding the removal of the principal due to unsatisfactory performance in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

The parents took action by securing the doors of both the staffroom and the headteacher’s office.

They voiced their displeasure with the school’s recent KCPE results, firmly stating that they would not permit their children to return to the institution until the headteacher was dismissed.

The KCPE scores revealed that over 32 students from the school obtained marks ranging from 100 to 190, while an additional 20 scored below 250.

Monday was the first school day since the release of the KCPE examination results, which presented the first opportunity for the parents to demonstrate at the school.

The parents also expressed frustration over the lack of response from the County education offices, despite their efforts to communicate their concerns.

The situation in the community was becoming more tense, and there were calls for intervention from relevant authorities.

“Despite attempts to reach Sub-County Director of Education David Kipsaat and Headteacher Judy Sang, all calls went unanswered,” one parent was quoted as saying.

Further allegations were raised against the school’s head, accusing them of illegally selling the school’s resources such as maize, cows, and milk.

The KCPE results, announced by Education CS Machogu on November 23, were also under scrutiny after several candidates reported discrepancies, receiving strange scores in subjects they did not sit for.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu however assured Kenyans that the problem was not in the grading, but rather in the SMS transmission, adding that every student eventually got their attained marks upon collecting slips from their respective schools.