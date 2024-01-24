The Kenya Meteorological Department has cautioned citizens to prepare for a dry spell expected to impact most parts of the country this week.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 23, the weatherman declared that the dry period, affecting most parts of the country will extend from January 23 to January 29, 2024.

Nevertheless, certain regions will encounter light to moderate rains, such as the South Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Central Highlands, Western Kenya, and the Coast.

“Weather Outlook (23-29 Jan 2024): Expect dry conditions in most parts of the country. However, pockets of light to moderate rainfall are likely in the South Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Central Highlands, Western Kenya, and the Coast,” Met. said.

The weather agency also indicated that residents along the Coast, as well as in North-eastern and North-western Kenya, can expect high daytime temperatures soaring above 30°C.

While enjoying the warmth, the weatherman advised people in these regions to prioritize hydration and sun protection to safeguard against the scorching sun.

“High daytime temperatures above 30°C anticipated for the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya. Embrace the warmth, but stay hydrated and sun-protected in these regions,” the statement read.

The Central Highlands, in particular, received special attention, with a warning that certain areas might encounter low average night temperatures dipping below 10°C.

