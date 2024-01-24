The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) reported an incident in which the KWS Northern Kenya Mobile Vet Unit rescued an infant Grevy’s zebra foal in Lengardae, Samburu County on Monday.

The Service said the heartwarming rescue occurred when the orphaned foal was found desperately suckling on its mother’s carcass. The mother had tragically succumbed to postpartum complications

KWS stated that a dedicated team promptly took action to secure the vulnerable foal. They also mentioned that it was transported to the Reteti Animal Rescue Centre.

“This successful rescue not only saved the foal but also emphasized the significance of wildlife conservation and protection ensuring a legacy of thriving biodiversity for generations to come,” KWS noted.

The rescue follows the celebration of a special day for Loisaba Conservancy on January 16, during which KWS initiated the translocation of 21 black rhinos in the area.