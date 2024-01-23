The Public Service Commission (PSC) has uncovered nearly 20,000 ghost workers on the government payroll.

In the annual report covering the 2022/2023 financial year, the PSC determined that there were 19,467 additional employees in various government agencies and departments compared to the approved staffing levels.

The PSC’s report, monitoring the public sector’s performance, established that unauthorized staff surpassed the recommended staff establishment for ministries and departments.

Ministries and state departments recorded the highest number of unauthorized staff at 12,535, followed by state corporations at 4,558, and public universities at 2,287.

State House and the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) Limited each had an excess of over 100 members, with 15 other organizations listed as having more than 50 percent of their recommended staff establishment.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) exceeded the recommended staff numbers by 115%, the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority by 72%, the State Department for Devolution by 61%, the State Department for Higher Education and Research by 69%, and the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services by 59%.

Four organizations, namely KEMSA, the State Department for Transport, the State Department for Higher Education, and the State Department for Devolution were identified as having defied the commission’s recommendations in the previous financial year concerning excess staff levels. The surplus staff in these establishments led to underutilization of personnel, inflated wage bills, and strained workplace facilities.

Out of 523 organizations, only 21 have formulated comprehensive human resource management and development plans to guide recruitment and training processes. The commission has subsequently advised that all public organizations should establish such plans by June 30, 2024.