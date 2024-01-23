The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has updated how motorists can obtain the new generation number plates. The agency says it has reduced the application process to three simple steps.

Motorcycle or motor vehicle owners must log in to their eCitizen account, choose the NTSA portal (new), and then select the motor vehicle and view.

In the second step, the applicant needs to click on motor vehicle services, then reflective plate, and choose the plate type and the counter collection office.

Following that, you must attach the necessary documents in one PDF format.

In the third step, scroll down and tick the declaration box, click preview, and submit to pay for the plate, then click complete. The cost for a single reflective number plate is Sh1,550, and a pair is priced at Sh3,050.

Subsequently, you will receive a collection notification through an SMS.

NTSA states that the processing of the plate takes seven days and urges those who have applied to collect it.

“We request motor vehicle owners who have received SMS alerts on collection of reflective number plates to visit the centres they identified during the application process,” the Authority said.

Recently, NTSA adjusted its operating hours to address the backlog of licenses and number plates.

As per a directive from the Authority’s Director General, their offices will now operate for approximately 11 hours, Monday to Friday.

Additionally, the offices will remain open for eight hours on the next two Saturdays.