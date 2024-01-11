Gender and Affirmative Action Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe has reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling the scourge of sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

Wang’ombe said that her department is awaiting the release of funds to the National Government Affirmative Action Fund, facilitating the implementation of programs and targeted interventions. These include the training of gender officers to enhance the handling of cases and improve service delivery.

During a tour of nine SGBV centers scheduled for launch in Nairobi later this year, Wang’ombe highlighted the necessity for targeted interventions.

“Seventeen units have been earmarked for construction in police stations across the county and are expected to provide safe spaces for victims of SGBV,” she announced.

The nine centres in Nairobi are located at Langata, Capitol Hill, Spring Valley, Huruma, Industrial Area, Shauri Moyo, Muthangari, Kabete and Nairobi Area Police Stations.

The PS commended the government for its support in addressing the challenge of gender-based violence in the country.

Esther Passaris, Nairobi County Woman Representative and National Government Affirmative Action Fund patron called on the Treasury to release funds allocated for the fund to aid in addressing the challenge of sexual and gender-based violence within the city.

Passaris emphasized that the successful construction of nine SGBV centers within the city highlights the immediate requirement for financial support to establish safe spaces for survivors.

The official inauguration of these centers by Gender CS Aisha Jumwa is earmarked for later this month.

