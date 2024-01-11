A businesswoman, Nduta Wangai, 36, is facing charges of attempted murder for allegedly trying to run over Rebecca Ngumi, her boyfriend’s wife, during a dispute over the couple’s house.

The incident, which occurred on January 5, 2024, reportedly involved Wangai hitting and attempting to run over Ngumi at Ridgeways estate in Starehe Sub-county, Nairobi.

According to court documents, Ms Ngumi was preparing for work when she activity at her gate. Her househelp found Ms. Nduta, who claimed she had come to speak with Ms. Ngumi’s husband.

Ms. Ngumi, along with her husband, approached the gate. When her husband engaged with the suspect, a disagreement ensued, leading to Ms. Nduta driving her car into the gate.

The complainant sprinted for her safety, but the suspect allegedly drove directly towards her before she sought cover.

Ms Nduta also allegedly sprayed the complainant with a substance suspected to be acid and made threats, vowing to kill Ms Ngumi.

Ms Nduta Reversed Several Times But Missed Ms Ngumi

The accused reportedly reversed multiple times intending to hit Ms. Ngumi, but instead, she collided with and damaged Ngumi’s car as the complainant took cover between objects in her compound.

Upon discovering that the police had been alerted, Ms. Nduta fled the scene.

The defendant is also facing an additional charge of malicious property damage, accused of causing damage to Ms. Ngumi’s property estimated at Sh1 million. This includes damage to Ms. Ngumi’s gate, garage wall, and her Mercedes Benz vehicle.

Detective Constable Erastus Matuanga of the Starehe DCI’s office had sworn an affidavit opposing bail for the suspect, although it was not presented in court.

In the affidavit, Matuanga stated that investigations had established a dispute over the house where Ms. Ngumi resides with her husband.

Claims of Contributing to Purchase House

“The accused (Ms Wangai) claims to have contributed to its purchase through the complainant’s (Ms Ngumi’s) husband and instead of seeking legal remedy to solve the matter, decided to use violent ways to claim the same and it is feared that once released on bond, she will pursue the claim through the same means which may even lead to murder,” the detective noted.

Constable Matuanga added that the investigation team had not yet recorded statements from some key witnesses due to their work commitments.

Ms. Nduta denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Helen Okwani at the Makadara Law Courts and appealed for lenient bail and bond conditions, citing that she is a mother of four children, with the youngest being seven years old.

The court granted release on a bond of Sh1 million without the option of cash bail.

The case is scheduled for mention on April 9, with the hearing set to commence on July 4.