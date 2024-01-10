The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified that there is no truth to the rumors of its systems being linked with M-Pesa.

In a recent announcement, the authority dismissed these allegations that had been circulating on different social media platforms since Tuesday, January 9. These speculations gained momentum when Safaricom faced a technical issue impacting M-Pesa services.

This glitch, which lasted about an hour, caused inconvenience to a large number of people who rely on M-Pesa for their transactions.

Subsequent to this technical problem, individuals aligned to Azimio on social media reported as fact that M-Pesa’s temporary shutdown was for its integration with KRA systems.

Some suggested that this was a strategy to track mobile transactions in a bid to improve revenue collection.

Nevertheless, KRA has categorically denied these allegations, labeling them as baseless and misleading.

“The information circulating is completely unfounded,” stated KRA in a portion of their release.

Subsequently, normal service was resumed, and Safaricom extended an apology to the numerous customers who were impacted.

Safaricom confirmed, “All M-PESA functionalities are back online. We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding as we resolved the issue.”

Users experienced this disruption through the Safaricom M-PESA App and the Sim Toolkit. Additionally, banks informed their customers about the delay, asking for their patience.