The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified that there is no truth to the rumors of its systems being linked with M-Pesa.
In a recent announcement, the authority dismissed these allegations that had been circulating on different social media platforms since Tuesday, January 9. These speculations gained momentum when Safaricom faced a technical issue impacting M-Pesa services.
This glitch, which lasted about an hour, caused inconvenience to a large number of people who rely on M-Pesa for their transactions.
Subsequent to this technical problem, individuals aligned to Azimio on social media reported as fact that M-Pesa’s temporary shutdown was for its integration with KRA systems.
Some suggested that this was a strategy to track mobile transactions in a bid to improve revenue collection.
Nevertheless, KRA has categorically denied these allegations, labeling them as baseless and misleading.
“The information circulating is completely unfounded,” stated KRA in a portion of their release.
Subsequently, normal service was resumed, and Safaricom extended an apology to the numerous customers who were impacted.
Safaricom confirmed, “All M-PESA functionalities are back online. We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding as we resolved the issue.”
Users experienced this disruption through the Safaricom M-PESA App and the Sim Toolkit. Additionally, banks informed their customers about the delay, asking for their patience.