The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Tuesday provided amusing content for Kenyans on social media while detailing steps one should take to avoid a hyena attack.

In response to the rising incidents of hyena attacks across the country, KWS outlines 7 steps one should take if one encounters a hyena.

These safety tips include:

Stop, and avoid running, as the hyena may instinctively give chase to fleeing prey. Avoid lying down or pretending to be dead, as this could heighten the hyena’s curiosity. Maintain composure and try not to show fear; keep yourself calm by talking to it. Given that hyenas are nocturnal, minimize movements during the night Only move away when the hyena does, and ensure you continue facing its direction. If the hyena growls or giggles, stand your ground – do not run, but refrain from advancing closer. Make a loud noise and adopt an aggressive, intimidating posture to deter the hyena.

As you would expect, Kenyans were amused by these KWS recommendations, particularly tip 3, which requires one to talk to a hyena.

Kenyans on Twitter did what they do best and made light of a life-threatening situation with hilarious tweets and memes for the better part of yesterday. Check out some of the best memes below.

kindly let one ranger do a video demo🤣🤣 — Elijah Gichuru🇰🇪 (@Gichuru_Muiruri) January 9, 2024

So remain calm or look aggressive? pic.twitter.com/TpUeYAXCZL — Arnold (@arnoldi254) January 9, 2024

Me talking aggressively to a hyena to avoid an attack. pic.twitter.com/2uHJxDNjW0 — Kijana Ya Baba (Parody)🇰🇪 (@kijanaYaa) January 9, 2024

On point #3:

What languages do they understand? Do they prefer formal or casual talk? Also, do they like small talk or do they prefer we jump straight to the agenda? — Reuben M Wambui🏇🏿 (@reubenmuhindi) January 9, 2024

Number 3: “Hello, Hyena. You have short and cute hind legs. Please, you don’t have to eat or harm me. Look over there; there is a goat, and you can have it. Enjoy your meal.” — Antony Alexanderia Irungu 🇰🇪 (@TonyAlexIrungu) January 9, 2024

What if, in step 6, I also start giggling? 🤔 — Dr. C (@chao_mbogho) January 9, 2024

Talking to an animal that can eat you as it it will understand what you are saying… pic.twitter.com/VsxenxkhKd — fredrick Odhiambo (@fredrickOdhiam3) January 9, 2024

KWS please come outside. So what you are saying is this doesn’t work? 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/ey04wZPCYz — Mo’ Swaleh (@SwalehAnthony) January 9, 2024

You forgot number 8 pic.twitter.com/IlRnGNQI8l — Cayenne West (@Rhymenosorous) January 9, 2024

Mmesema hii ndio form mtu akiona hyena🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/J1KZTWOg2u — Prairie Builders Group 𝕏 (@PrairieBuilders) January 9, 2024

Maybe muachilie fisi mmoja hapa CBD kama experiment tuone hio theory yenu kama ina work🙈 — Zakheem Rajan, HSC (@zakheem_rajan) January 9, 2024

Kisii: an aggressive language in Kenya. — Jackson (@jacksonleonne) January 9, 2024

Stay calm? While my life is in danger 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JW5TpYxu33 — 𝕄𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕫𝕚 (@Mchochez1) January 9, 2024

Me being aggressive with a hyena and at the same time being calm pic.twitter.com/wDxMNnSLFD — SHARON (@SharonMo15) January 9, 2024

Your advice worked perfectly! pic.twitter.com/2QSFvqLerK — Menez O’Flahertie Schuur (@Menezschuur) January 9, 2024

me asking the Hyena to give me a chance to talk https://t.co/8agi3AS1J4 pic.twitter.com/HaFo3dlBbe — Maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) January 9, 2024

Juja resident trying to learn how to talk to Hyena. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UsvoK02kKY — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) January 9, 2024

“Keep yourself calm by talking to it” Me: Please tulia bro sina ubaya Hyena: https://t.co/TQFUfIUPA8 pic.twitter.com/bMhCoQdUxg — Limo (@Limorio_) January 9, 2024

KWS : Make aggressive noise to Hyena Me : pic.twitter.com/kJMfD13QIX — Aleckie Ronald (@SirAlexas) January 9, 2024

Me to the hyena before i start running for my lifepic.twitter.com/qwzobhVKWO https://t.co/FdCsHaK1ur — Thanos (@Muchang_i) January 9, 2024

Me talking to the Hyena about its night https://t.co/iH34KvCYrm pic.twitter.com/aXx343Bdv1 — Brembo🇹🇿 (@allenochi) January 9, 2024

Me when I spot a hyenapic.twitter.com/5C46J8cG0h https://t.co/bi6U2sY2Wl — Le Padré (@Mwawasi__) January 9, 2024