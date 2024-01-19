The National Examinations Council (KNEC) has today officially released the results for the 2023 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA).

A total of 1,282,574 candidates who took the exams can now access their results, which schools are tasked with downloading and printing.

The KPSEA, conducted in November last year, covered five subjects including Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Integrated Science, and Social Studies and Creative Arts. The absence of creative writing exams such as English Composition and Kiswahili Insha has been a topic of discussion among educators.

The use of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) technology facilitated the efficient and accurate marking of the multiple-choice questions in the KPSEA. This technology represents a significant advancement in the processing and scoring of examination papers.

How to Check KPSEA 2023 Results

Just like KCSE results earlier this month, the government will not be offering an SMS platform for checking the results. Instead, an online portal has been provided.

For parents:

* Visit: cba.knec.ac.ke/Parent

* input your child’s grade and Assessment number.

* Your kid’s results will be listed promptly.

For school heads:

* Visit: https://cba.knec.ac.ke/ , then log in with your credentials.

* The username is the school’s KNEC code.

* The password is assessment number.

The results will also be available in printed form at every institution.

KNEC’s Chief Executive Officer, David Njeng’ere, affirmed that the results would be presented in a report format and made available on the school portal.

The KPSEA results are categorized into three types: individual, school-specific, and national reports, with the latter intended to provide insights for educational improvements.

The announcement also touched on the situation of learners who missed the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams in November 2023.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu stated that around 2,000 of these learners have joined Form One, with supplementary tests scheduled for those who missed the KCPE.

The school calendar, as outlined by the Ministry of Education, saw schools reopening on January 8, 2023, with Form One and Grade Seven learners reporting on January 15, 2023.

Machogu provided guidelines for the transition of Grade Seven and Eight learners, including accommodations for classroom use and uniform requirements.