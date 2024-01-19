The government on Thursday announced a substantial growth in the tourism sector, reporting an 18.42% increase in international arrivals in the last 16 months.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura reported that the tourism sector experienced growth to a tune of Sh650 million, due to the increased travel and spending of tourists in the country, with the country receiving 273,412 more visitors.

Mwaura attributed the growth to the Visa-free entry policy for all foreign visitors, stating that the country is set to attract more tourists in the coming months and years.

“The number of days tourists spend in the country has increased from 10 to 11 days and the more they stay, the more they keep spending since the expenditure in hotels has increased by 3pc with regards to bed occupancy,” said Mwaura.

The government additionally attributed the growth of the sector to the increased Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibition (MICE) travels, where local and international travel reached the 10,000 mark, indicating an increase of 2,151 conferences and over 14,000 delegates worldwide.

Mwaura also noted that the government has increased training opportunities for over 1,044 youths under the Kenya Kwanza administration, who will help support the growing sector of the economy.

“The Ronald Ngala Utalii Training College will be opened in June is to make the college a centre of excellence on export labour to countries such as Saudi Arabia that is building a new city and requires 35000 workers hence offering employment to millions of youths,” the government mouthpiece said.